Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina Hail Sreesanth After Bowler's Retirement; 'Leaving A Legacy'

Former India cricketer S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. Sreesanth took to Twitter to confirm that he will no longer participate in any form of the game at any level. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, Sreesanth was playing for Kerala. Since the news of Sreesanth's retirement became public, a couple of former cricketers have taken to social media to congratulate him on his wonderful career.

It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .



With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket , — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

'Good luck Shenta'

Amongst those who have congratulated Sreesanth are his former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina. Harbhajan was a part of the Indian squad with Sreesanth that won the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Meanwhile, Harbhajan and Raina were both Sreesanth's teammates during the 2011 World Cup at home.

Harbhajan in his post wished Sreesanth "good luck" for his future endeavours, while Raina shared a heartfelt message, thanking the 39-year-old for "all the wonderful memories".

"Thank you @sreesanth36 brother for all the wonderful moments in cricket, you played with all your passion & leaving a leagacy for the younger generation! My best wishes to you for your life ahead #HappyRetirement #Sreesanth," Raina wrote in his post.

Good luck shenta 🤗🤗 https://t.co/OXKTdh4QxL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 9, 2022

Thank you @sreesanth36 brother for all the wonderful moments in cricket, you played with all your passion & leaving a leagacy for the younger generation! My best wishes to you for your life ahead #HappyRetirement #Sreesanth 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WT18s1mcPZ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 9, 2022

Apart from these two former cricketers, no other notable figures from the cricket fraternity have wished Sreesanth well on his retirement. The BCCI, which is usually very proactive in wishing its former players, especially when they announce retirement, has gone completely silent on Twitter.

After being found guilty of spot-fixing during the 2013 edition of the IPL, the BCCI banned Sreesanth for life. Despite the Supreme Court's overturning of his ban, the BCCI kept its distance from Sreesanth because the board didn't want to be linked with someone who had supposedly brought the game into disrepute.

Sreesanth played a total of 27 Test matches, 53 ODIs, and 10 T20Is for India from 2005 to 2011. Sreesanth has 87 wickets in Tests, 75 wickets in ODIs, and 7 wickets in the shortest format of the game. He also represented Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. It was during his time at Rajasthan Royals that Sreesanth became entangled in the spot-fixing scandal.

Image: ANI/PTI