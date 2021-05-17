Harbhajan Singh Surprisingly Deletes Congratulatory Tweet For Manoj Tiwary; Here's Why

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary's international career never really took off. A veteran of 12 ODIs and three T20Is for the ‘Men in Blue’, Tiwary has not been considered for national selection since 2015. There hasn't been any Manoj Tiwary retirement from cricket announcement yet officially. However, the batsman is currently pursuing a career as a politician in Bengal and it seems fair to assume that Tiwary has retired from cricket for good.

Manoj Tiwary Sports Minister: Harbhajan Singh's wish for Bengal veteran raises eyebrows

Tiwary, who was a TMC candidate during the recent Bengal elections, recently won the election campaign from Shibpur and has begun his duties. The cricketer has been given the post of Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs. Tiwary was congratulated by fans, as well as, notable personalities on his election win. Among many wishes, one wish came from Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh that raised quite a few eyebrows.

Harbhajan took to Twitter and congratulated Manoj Tiwary on winning the Assembly Elections in West Bengal. However, Bhajji controversially mentioned that he hopes none of the aspiring cricketers should face the kind of obstacles Tiwary did despite being such a brilliant cricketer. Here's a look at Harbhajan's wish for Manoj Tiwary.

Congratulations @tiwarymanoj .. with the hurdles you have faced in your career (after being such a magnificent player) I hope no aspiring cricketer goes through the same experience .. God bless you ! All the Best https://t.co/J96MD7qABq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 13, 2021

Notably, Harbhajan Singh had posted another tweet earlier which he later deleted. In the now-deleted tweet, the veteran spinner wrote, "Congratulations @tiwarymanoj don’t let that happen to any kid which happened to your career..God bless you! All the Best". While Bhajji deleted the tweet, netizens managed to get hold of it. It is also worth noting that the Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 season was with the Kolkata Knight Riders itself. It is a strong possibility that while Harbhajan did not intend to hurt sentiments, the tweet might have sounded to some as a sharp criticism of the BCCI's selection policies over the years.

Here's a look at Harbhajan's deleted tweet on the Manoj Tiwary Sports Minister news -

Manoj Tiwary retirement

It is unclear whether Manoj Tiwary ever officially announced his retirement from cricket. Out of the national team since 2015, the 35-year-old seems to have been pushed to the fringes of Indian international cricket not by choice, but rather, by the excess of players in the draw. Having made his debut for India on the back of a brilliant domestic run, Tiwary could never make it big in the international scene. It is worth noting that he did represent Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 but was not in the auction pool for the IPL 2021.

Manoj Tiwary net worth

While the Manoj Tiwary net worth amount is not in the public domain, it can be estimated that the former cricketer leads a comfortable life. As a part of the Indian national cricket team for almost seven years, from 2008-15, Tiwary would have earned about 25 lakh a year as a Grade C centrally contracted cricketer under the BCCI. However, the majority of Tiwary's income from cricket has come from his time as a batter in the IPL and as a domestic player.

Picked for the cash-rich tournament for the first time in 2008 — the inaugural season — Tiwari made his IPL debut for the Delhi Daredevils. He was brought by the side for ₹2.7 crore. he was retained for this amount in 2009 and 2010. In 2011, KKR brought the veteran for a cool ₹2.185 crore, retaining him for three years for this amount. Tiwary's IPL salary hit a high of ₹2.8 crore in 2014 and 2015 when he went back to the Delhi Daredevils. His last run at the tournament came in 2018 when the Kings XI Punjab purchased him for ₹1 crore.

