Harbhajan Singh Takes A Dig At Indian Selectors After Chahal's Stellar Bowling Performance

Team India's former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Sunday took a dig at the Indian selectors after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a 'champion' performance against defending champions Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs and won their first match at the IPL 2021 Phase 2. Apart from RCB speedster Harshal Patel who registered the first hattrick of his cricketing career, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 important wickets which ultimately choked MI's run-chase.

After Chahal's champion performance, Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle and took a dig at India's chief selector Chetan Sharma for not including Chahal in India's T20 World Cup squad and asked whether the 31-year-old spinner bowled fast or slow today.

Did chahal bowl fast or slow today guys ??? 4–0-11-3 what a spell champion @yuzi_chahal @RCBTweets @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 26, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal in his spell of 4 overs took 3 wickets (Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan & Jasprit Bumrah) and gave away only 11 runs at an economy rate of 2.80.

It is pertinent to mention here that it is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has expressed his displeasure over the exclusion of Yuzvendra Chahal from India's T20 World Cup squad. Shortly after Team India's T20 World Cup squad was announced, Harbhajan had slammed the Indian selectors for leaving out Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Congratulations everyone who got selected in team India for T20 World Cup.feel bad for @SDhawan25 and @yuzi_chahal they r consistent in this shorter format.Yuzi took 21 wickets in last IPL in dubai/Abudhabi/Sarjan He is all time highest wicket taker for INDIA in T20 #T20WorldCup — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 8, 2021

Chetan Sharma reveals the reason for excluding Chahal from India's T20 World Cup Squad

Following Team India's T20 World Cup squad selection, Chairman of Selectors for BCCI, Chetan Sharma had said, "We have picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal) as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch. He also gets the ball to grip through the surface."

"Youngster Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy were preferred by BCCI, over a more experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. On the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy into the 15-man Indian squad, who has played only three T20 Internationals till now, Sharma added, “He is the mystery bowler and teams are not able to read him. He has bowled well in IPL and he will be a surprise package”.

Coming back to the RCB vs MI encounter on Sunday, Virat Kohli & Co defeated Rohit Sharma & Team and bolstered their chances to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2021. Following the RCB vs MI match, Virat Kohli & Co are at the 3rd spot of the points table with 12 points. Chennai Super Kings are on top, while the Delhi Capitals are on the 2nd spot.

(Image: iplt20.com/PTI/BCCI)