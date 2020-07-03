Harbhajan Singh Takes First Test Wicket In 1998 And Its NOT Ricky Ponting; Watch Video

Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. The CSK star has been one of India's finest off-spinners who has won many matches for India and has also been a part of many famous wins. In his illustrious cricketing career, he has represented India in 4 World Cups and has been a part of the triumphant squad in the 2007 & 2011 editions. The right arm-spinner who made his debut way back in 1998 showed the world a glimpse of his capabilities in his debut series.

Harbhajan Singh birthday: CSK spinner gets first Test wicket with an absolute peach

Harbhajan Singh made his Test debut on March 25, 1998, against Australia in the third Test in Bangalore. However, he didn't have a memorable debut as India lost the match by 8 wickets. Harbhajan Singh also had a forgettable outing on his debut as he could only manage to bag two wickets.

However, the delivery that earned him his first Test wicket was an absolute beauty. Harbhajan Singh bowled an off-spinner and flighted the delivery which bamboozled Greg Blewett. After bouncing off the rough, Harbhajan Singh's ball went on to kiss the off stump as Blewett was dismissed for just 4.

Harbhajan Singh's second wicket was a big one as he got rid of a well-settled Darren Lehmann for 52. The 'Turbanator' ended the match with figures of 2/136. Despite not doing wonders in the match, he had shown the world a glimpse of his capabilities.

Here's how Harbhajan Singh got his first Test wicket

Harbhajan Singh vs Ricky Ponting: CSK spinner relives rivalry with former Australia captain

Harbhajan Singh has always been a relatively fiercer bowler against the Australians as compared to rest of the teams which on most occasions has helped him bowl at them with even more motivation. Even on flat pitches and unhelpful conditions, Harbhajan made the Australians fight for every run.

One such Australian who he troubled throughout his career is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting. The two-time World Cup-winning captain remains is one of the greatest batsmen the world has seen. The right-handed batsman had stunning numbers and he used to dominate bowlers from across the world.

However, Harbhajan Singh went on to make Ricky Ponting his 'bunny'. On several occasions, Harbhajan Singh has spoken about how Ricky Ponting has never been comfortable facing him. Ricky Ponting has acknowledged that Harbhajan Singh was one of the toughest bowlers to tackle.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old took to Instagram where he shared a couple of videos and relived the Harbhajan Singh vs Ricky Ponting rivalry. The videos are a compilation of all the 10 times that Harbhajan Singh dismissed Ricky Ponting. As soon as Bhajji posted the videos, it garnered a lot of praise from fans as well as fellow cricketers.

Harbhajan Singh wickets

The Harbhajan Singh wickets count include the 417 wickets he has bagged in 103 Tests. The Harbhajan Singh wickets also include the 269 wickets he has managed to grab in 236 ODIs. The Harbhajan Singh wickets consist of the 25 wickets in 28 matches in T20Is and his 150 wickets in 160 matches in the IPL.

