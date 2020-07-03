Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Cricketer's Top 5 Charitable Contributions To Society

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh celebrated his 40th birthday on Friday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner was a key member of the Indian cricket team during the 2000s decade and was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad. The 'Turbanator' is the third-highest wicket-taker for Indian in Test, having picked up a staggering 417 wickets in 103 Tests for the Men in Blue. He's also fifth on the list of highest Indian wicket-takers in ODIs, having scalped 269 wickets in 236 matches. On Harbhajan Singh birthday, here's a look at the Harbhajan Singh net worth and his charitable contributions.

Harbhajan Singh birthday: Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to Net Worth Bro, the Harbhajan Singh net worth itself is estimated to be a whopping ₹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player and his IPL salary. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises from his endorsements with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok. He also boasts of owning properties in Mumbai and Jalandhar.

Harbhajan Singh enjoyed a stellar career with the Indian cricket team and is currently part of the CSK set-up were he rakes in ₹2 crore after being retained by the team ahead of the IPL 2020. While the willy off-spinner flaunts his multiple luxuries, he also has a heart of gold and has never shied away from making a real contribution to society.

Harbhajan Singh birthday: CSK star's charitable contributions to the society

1. Harbhajan Singh distributes groceries and essentials to 5000 families in Jalandhar amidst coronavirus crisis

Harbhajan Singh earlier this year, pledged to distribute ration to 5,000 families along with his wife Geeta Basra. The off-spinner announced his co attribution through social media and has been in touch with his friends in Jalandhar to make distribution possible. Bhajji pledged that he will continue to help families struggling amidst the coronavirus pandemic, while thanked all the doctors and nurses for their services.

2. Harbhajan Singh joins hands with CRY to help underprivileged children and medical staff

The CSK star in another attempt to ease the people suffering amidst the coronavirus pandemic joined hands with Child Rights and You (CRY) in March. CRY is a popular non-governmental Indian-based organisation aiming to help underprivileged kids and healthcare workers across the nation. Harbhajan Singh announced on Twitter that his association with CRY will help 3.5 lakh underprivileged children and grassroots healthcare workers in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

CRY and I has started this amazing campaign to help 3.5 lakh underprivileged children plus grassroots healthcare workers during the #coronavirus pandemic. Please donate to @cry_india to help them in this urgent cause! What ever lil you can help plz do 🙏🙏https://t.co/ZLuHFCY2zR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 27, 2020

3. Harbhajan Singh's donation for Virender Sehwag's crowdfunding

Former Team India opener Virender Sehwag in a chat on What The Duck provided an insight into Harbhajan Singh's willingness to help make the world a better place to live. When quizzed about who about a cricketer or teammate who would help him in crowdfunding for any venture, the swashbuckling opener named Bhajji and claimed that off-spinner had previously made a telling contribution in one of his crowdfunding initiatives. It is speculated that Harbhajan would have silently helped him in crowdfunding for the Sehwag International School.

4. Harbhajan Singh sponsored sports kit for disabled Indian cricket team

CSK star Harbhajan Singh sponsored the kit for the Indian disabled cricket team for the Afghanistan tri-series in July 2016. The off-spinner was approached by the secretary of the Physically Challenged Cricket Association of India (PCCAI), Ravi Chauhan for the cause. The kit cost ₹3 lakh, according to multiple media reports.

5. Harbhajan Singh donated ₹10 lakh for Uttarakhand flood victims

Harbhajan SIngh donated ₹10 lakh which will be utilised for the benefit of the victims of the Uttarakhand flood tragedy in 2013. The former Mumbai Indians star's contribution came in after he himself was stranded in Joshimath for a few days. Harbhajan and his family members were on their way to Hemkunth Sahib and were stuck at Joshimath after landslide badly damaged the road. They were later rescued by 205 Army Aviation Squadron based at Pathankot.

(Image Courtesy: Harbhajan Singh Instagram)