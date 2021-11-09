Harbhajan Singh Unhappy With Sheldon Jackson's Exclusion: 'What Else He Needs To Do'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday following the announcement of the 16-men Indian team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand. India head into the series under the mentorship of the new head-coach Rahul Dravid, while Rohit Sharma takes the baton over from Virat Kohli as the new T20I captain of the team. Meanwhile, the former off-spinner made his disappointments with the non-selection of Saurashtra batter Sheldon Jackson clear by asking the selectors some tough questions.

In his tweet, Harbhajan mentioned Jackson had scored 854 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19 season and 809 runs in the 2019-20 season, while also going on to become the Ranji Champion that season. Citing the batter’s current form, the off-spinner added Sheldon Jackson not getting picked even for the Indian A team raises questions for the team selectors, as to what else does he need to get into the team.

Harbhajan Singh's tweet in support of Sheldon Jackson-

Ranji season 2018/19 scored 854 and 2019/2020 scored 809 and also Ranji champion that year plus this year current form👇yet not getting picked even for India A team.can 🇮🇳selector tell him what else he need to do to ply for india apart from scoring runs #shame @ShelJackson27 pic.twitter.com/HcwQDwhGsZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 9, 2021

How has been the performance of Sheldon Jackson?

The 35-year-old Sheldon Jackson has been a permanent part of the Saurashtra team for many years now. He has scored more than 5,500 first-class runs while playing in Indian domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper batter has got very limited opportunities to ply his trade at a higher level. Jackson also has found himself in the IPl squads of many franchises in the past, and currently, he is a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who returned from Indian Premier League 2021 as the runner ups. His constant exclusion from the Indian senior or A team has certainly led Harbhajan Singh to post the tweet to put his case forward. At the same time, India head into the T20I series on November 17 with a new-look team. Rohit is set to lead the team as KL Rahul has been promoted as the vice-captain of the squad.

India’s 16-men team for T20I series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

(Image: PTI)