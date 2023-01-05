Harbhajan Singh Voices Out On 'soft Signals' After Ben Stokes Asks ICC To Get Rid Of Rule

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and shared his thoughts on a controversial third umpire decision taken during the ongoing Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test match. On Day 1 of the match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Marnus Labuschagne was declared not out by the third umpire, after the on-field umpire had given a soft signal of out while going for the referral. This prompted England’s Test captain Ben Stokes to express his views on the rule as a controversy unfolded on social media.

While Stokes claimed the soft signal rule always brings in controversy, he asked ICC to get rid of the rule and let the third umpire take their decision. Replying to Stokes’ tweet, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan said soft signals are a waste of time. “Absolutely waste of time (soft signals)what is the point giving a soft signal when you are referring it to the 3rd umpire anyways .. let the 3rd umpire give decision,” Harbhajan wrote.

"ICC should get rid of the soft signal"

Meanwhile, giving his verdict on the same, Stokes earlier said, “ICC should get rid off the soft signal and let the 3rd umpire who has all the technology to make the decision when the on field umpires send it upstairs,all the controversy is always around the soft signal given. This isn’t a comment on the decision FYI”.

The controversy involving Labuschagne during the ongoing third Test has become a major talking point for the cricketing world on social media. The incident took place in the 42nd over of the first innings, when the Aussie batter edged a delivery by Marco Jansen to Simon Harmer, who stood at slip. While the fielder took a low catch, on-field umpire Paul Reiffel signalled out as a soft signal after going upstairs for a review.

On looking at the replays, third umpire Richard Kettleborough found the ball had touched the ground and overturned the soft signal to give it not out. The Proteas players were left in shock after the decision as they felt Harmer took the catch cleanly. Australia are currently batting on 332/2 in 102 overs on Day 2 of the match after lunch.