Harbhajan Singh Wants This Indian Pacer In T20 World Cup Squad; 'India Will Gain A Lot'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his desire to see a young pacer playing for India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Harbhajan was commentating during the live telecast of the second ODI match of the ongoing three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium and was left mesmerized by young speedster Prasidh Krishna. The 25-year-old cricketer opened the tally of wickets for India in the second ODI on Wednesday and displayed complete control with the ball to return with the best figures of 4/12 after bowling nine overs.

Meanwhile, the former Indian off-spinner revealed his thoughts on Prasidh while lauding him for the performance on Star Sports. “He has shown his ability today. I feel going forward we will see him in Test cricket as well. We are seeing him in ODI cricket in any case, along with that, I want to see him at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Those are big grounds, there is extra bounce and pace in any case there and with his height and pace, I feel Team India will gain a lot there,” Harbhajan said. The T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played in October-November in Australia.

Harbhajan praises Prasidh Krishna's bowling action

Harbhajan was a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) squad in the IPL 2021, and Prasidh also made a mark for himself while playing for the Kolkata-based franchise. Having observed him for a close distance, Harbhajan mentioned that Prasidh has both bounce and pace in his bowling, and the height and pace he generates from the pitch is a lot more than the other pacers. Meanwhile, Harbhajan also added that if given a chance to play cricket regularly for six to eight matches, the pacer can become an even better bowler and might form a fearful duo alongside star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Prasidh Krishna's cricket journey so far

Prasidh Krishna made his international debut for India during the home series against England in 2021 and impressed everyone with his skills. He has been a part of the India squad ever since, as he also bowled at the nets for the Test team. He has played six matches so far for India and has a total of 15 wickets to his name. At the same time, the KKR pacer has played 34 IPL matches so far in his young career, while returning with a total of 30 wickets.