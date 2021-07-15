Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh Wishes 'champion' Rishabh Pant Speedy Recovery Amid COVID-positive Reports

Veteran offie Harbhajan Singh has prayed for the young wicket-keeper batsman's speedy recovery after he has reportedly been tested COVID-19 positive

Written By
Karthik Nair
Harbhajan Singh, Rishabh Pant

Credits: AP/PTI


Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come forward and prayed for young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery after it has been learned that the young stumper has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harbhajan Singh prays for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harbhajan wrote 'Get well soon champion'.

Reports claim Rishabh Pant positive for coronavirus

Following the loss to New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship, Team India cricketers were given a break of 20 days before they resume their preparations for the England series. However, after it emerged that two Cricketers had tested positive for COVID (of which one has already tested negative), a PTI report has quoted a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who claimed that the player in question is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said, "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday". The Indian team is scheduled to be traveling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

READ | Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina welcome Anurag Thakur's appointment as new Sports Minister

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus but did not reveal the details. He said "Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,".

READ | Harbhajan Singh lauds Harleen Deol's unbelievable catch, calls it 'simply outstanding'

Shukla also revealed that no other players is positive and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to Indian players to "avoid" crowded places. Shah, in his letter, had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which concluded recently. Some of them did, however, attend the Euro finals.

READ | Harbhajan Singh & Geeta Basra blessed with a baby boy; Shikhar Dhawan, MI send wishes

Apart from the players, even head coach Ravi Shastri was in attendance for the second-round Wimbledon 2021 clash between the tennis icon Roger Federer and Richard Gasquet at Centre Court.

READ | Harbhajan Singh congratulates Euro 2020 winners Italy, lauds great game of football
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND