Harbhajan Singh Wishes 'champion' Rishabh Pant Speedy Recovery Amid COVID-positive Reports

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come forward and prayed for young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery after it has been learned that the young stumper has tested positive for COVID-19.

Harbhajan Singh prays for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Harbhajan wrote 'Get well soon champion'.

Get well soon champion @RishabhPant17 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 15, 2021

Reports claim Rishabh Pant positive for coronavirus

Following the loss to New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship, Team India cricketers were given a break of 20 days before they resume their preparations for the England series. However, after it emerged that two Cricketers had tested positive for COVID (of which one has already tested negative), a PTI report has quoted a source in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) who claimed that the player in question is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. He said, "He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be traveling with the team to Durham on Thursday". The Indian team is scheduled to be traveling to Durham to play County Championship XI in a three-day warm-up match behind closed doors.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla confirmed that one player has tested positive for coronavirus but did not reveal the details. He said "Yes, one player has tested positive but he has been in isolation for the last eight days. He was not staying in any hotel with the team, so no other player has been affected. But I can't divulge the name of the player,".

Shukla also revealed that no other players is positive and that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has written a letter to Indian players to "avoid" crowded places. Shah, in his letter, had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and Euro Championships, which concluded recently. Some of them did, however, attend the Euro finals.

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Apart from the players, even head coach Ravi Shastri was in attendance for the second-round Wimbledon 2021 clash between the tennis icon Roger Federer and Richard Gasquet at Centre Court.