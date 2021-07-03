Harbhajan Singh's Birthday: As 'Turbanator' Turns 41,wishes Pour In For Legendary Spinner

One of the greatest spinners of Team India, Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 41st birthday on Saturday, July 3. Hailing from Jalandhar's middle-class family, Harbhajan paved his way for International Cricket after securing 28 wickets in 5 matches in the 2000 Ranji Trophy season. Subsequently, he got a big break in the national team and later became one of the highest wicket-taking spinners in the world.

Wishes pour in for Harbhajan Singh's birthday

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote, "2007 World T20 & 2011 World Cup-winner st Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick 367 intl. games, 711 intl. wickets & 3,569 intl. runs Here's wishing @harbhajan_singh- one of the finest to represent #TeamIndia - a very happy birthday."

"Second highest wicket-taker for India across formats First Indian player to register a Test hat-trick 2007 @T20WorldCup and 2011 @cricketworldcup winner Happy 41st birthday to @harbhajan_singh!," wrote ICC on its Twitter handle.

Harbhajan's career revived after leading leg spinner Anil Kumble got injured

According to sports experts, Harbhajan's career was revived after leading leg spinner Anil Kumble got injured in 2001. Indian captain Sourav Ganguly called for Harbhajan's inclusion in the team for Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Grabbing the opportunity with both hands, Harbhajan established himself as the team's lead spinner by taking 32 wickets in Test cricket, which yielded him the crown of the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket. Apprehending his marvellous performance in the Test match, the Government of Punjab offered him the role of a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in Punjab Police. However, it was withdrawn after he failed to act in accordance with the command.

Bhajji and his wife set to welcome their second baby

Harbhajan has often been called with his nickname 'bhajji' and 'The Turbanator' for his skills as a bowler in terminating the innings of the opponent. He was conferred with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour in 2009. In 2015, he married his longtime girlfriend, Bollywood actress Geeta Basra in Jalandhar and blessed with a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, almost nine months after the wedlock.

Now, the couple is all set to welcome their second baby. The news has been confirmed after Geeta has been seen enjoying every moment of her second pregnancy, and she often shares glimpses of it with her fans on social media.

