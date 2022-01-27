Harbhajan Wants Trust In Young Spinner; 'He Is A Man Who Can Deliver The Goods For India'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has spoken about Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav while suggesting the Indian team stick to him, as he can deliver the required goods for the team. Kuldeep was named in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, where he will play for the national team, for the first time since August last year. He has remained on the sidelines following his knee injury in UAE in September 2021 and has undergone major knee surgery in Mumbai. Between 2017 to early 2020, Kuldeep Yadav alongside Yuzvendra Chahal was considered the top spinners of India before a string of poor performances sent Yadav out of the team.

Meanwhile, during his conversation with PTI, Harbhajan Singh answered questions about Kuldeep’s return to action and said, “It will be a very tough road ahead for Kuldeep. He hasn't had any proper domestic games under his belt and it's not easy to make an international comeback just like that. He wasn't playing regularly before surgery and when you are making a comeback in white-ball, the first thing that's at the back of your mind is 'I don't want to get hit'.

'Give him enough time and confidence': Harbhajan Singh wants India to trust Kuldeep

Having witnessed Kuldeep from close quarters at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021-22, Harbhajan further said that making a return would be a test of Kuldeep’s mental fortitude as he has to strike a balance while dealing with the insecurities. "Let me make it clear. If he gets a couple of early wickets, he will be a different bowler but things may not go as per plan. It might take some time for him to get back the rhythm. My only suggestion would be that stick with him since you have shown conviction based on his past performances and give him enough time and confidence. He is a man who can deliver the goods for India,” Harbhajan added.

India's ODI squad against West Indies

With West Indies’ tour of India 2022, set to begin on January 6 with the first ODI of the three-match series, Kuldeep will be a key player for India in the spin department in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. He will be partnered by Chahal, Washington Sundar, and Ravi Bishnoi in the ODI squad. Kuldeep will head into the ODI series on the back of his experience of playing 65 50-over matches, with a total of 107 dismissals to his credit.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan — BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2022

