Hardeep Singh Puri Reminisces Team India's 1983 WC Triumph, Says It 'seems Like Yesterday'

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has come forward and recalled Team India's outstanding 1983 World Cup triumph against the then mighty West Indies at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's. It was on June 25, 1983, that a determined Indian team led by the charismatic Kapil Dev lifted their first-ever World Cup trophy by getting the better of the WI.

The Caribbean team had reached the pinnacle of success back in the 70s and early 80s under the leadership of Clive Lloyd who had led them to consecutive World Cup triumphs in 1975 & 1979 respectively. In fact, the Windies had also secured a third straight final berth in 1983 but went down to the then underdogs India.

Hardeep Singh Puri gets nostalgic about India's 83 WC win

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Hardeep Singh Puri reminisced the Indian team's lifting the coveted trophy for the very first time and wrote '25 June 1983 Seems like yesterday! The day talented & supremely inspired Indian cricketers lifted the World Cup 1983 changed the destiny of cricket. It made our youth believe in themselves'.

The current Civil Aviation Minister of India concluded by saying that from the then skipper Kapil Dev to the present captain Virat Kohli, Team India have grown from strength to strength.

When 'Kapil's Devils' became world-beaters

India were restricted to a paltry total of 183 after being asked to bat first with opener Kris Srikkanth top-scoring for Kapil Dev & Co. with 33. In reply, batting legend Sir Vivian Richards took matters into his own hands after early wickets had derailed his team's run chase. Viv Richards meant business as soon as he made his way to the 22 yards and set off from the word 'Go' and ended up scoring a quickfire 28-ball 33 that included seven boundaries and just when it appeared that he would single-handedly take West Indies to their record third World Cup triumph, an unbelievable catch from Indian captain Kapil Dev ended his stay at the crease.

Madan Lal stunned Viv Rickards with a short delivery and the latter played a mistimed hook shot as the ball went miles up in the air. Kapil Dev, stationed at mid-on, made the dash towards deep mid-wicket. The 'Haryana Hurricane' ran backward and maintaining balance under the ball, he took an incredible catch from nowhere as the big man had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion and that turned out to be the final nail in the coffin for the then mighty powerhouse of the game.

That match also marked WI's last-ever appearance in an ODI World Cup final.