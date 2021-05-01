Hardik & Krunal Pandya To Donate 200 Oxygen Concentrators To The Rural India Amid Scarcity

With several cricketers coming forward to aid India's battle against the deadly second COVID-19 wave, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have also joined the bandwagon now. Ahead of the summit clash against Chennai Super Kings, Hardik Pandya said that he and his entire family have decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India. Informing of his humble donation, Pandya also pointed out that the medical infrastructure in rural India needs more support.

"Krunal, myself and my mother - basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it's difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they're always there in our prayers," Hardik Pandya said ahead of the game.

Cricketers aide India's battle

Hardik Pandya's donation comes at a time when India is facing a scarcity of medical oxygen as the country grapples with the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The Indian government has been vying to increase supplies of medical oxygen through imports and by diverting it from industries. Prior to Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Jayadev Unadkat also pledged their support to India's battle. While Unadkat pledged 10% of his salary from the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan announced a donation of Rs 20 lakhs and money from all post-match individual performance awards that he wins this year.

"We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out. Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It's now my turn to give back to the people of this country," Dhawan had said in a tweet.

India reports over 4 lakh new cases in the highest-ever surge

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.