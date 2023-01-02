Hardik Discusses New Year's Resolution & Potential Test Return Ahead Of Sri Lanka Series

Ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka that begins on January 3, Team India captain Hardik Pandya has made it extremely clear that his New Year's resolution is to help the country win the upcoming ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue, who will host the tournament later this year in October, will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the trophy.

Meanwhile, during his press conference, the 28-year-old also discussed whether he could return to the Test side, having seen his role restricted to the white-ball formats.

'Been a magical year but haven't achieved anything yet': Hardik

While speaking at his presser ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka T20I series, Hardik Pandya said that 2022 had been a magical year for him as he led Gujarat Titans to the IPL title. However, with the 29-year-old having failed to help the Men in Blue win the T20 World Cup last year, he added that he still has not achieved anything yet with the national side.

"It has been a magical year for me. Obviously, we would have liked to win the T20 World Cup but that is part and parcel. It did not happen and that’s alright. Going forward, what do I want to achieve? There’s a lot to achieve. I haven’t achieved anything in my career. So, looking forward to the future and the goal is going to win the World Cup," said Hardik.

Team India's stand-in captain added that his New Year's Resolution was to help the side win the upcoming ODI World Cup, having failed to lift the T20 World Cup trophy last year. "The New Year's resolution is to win the World Cup. I don’t think there can be any bigger resolution than that. Our aim will be to win the World Cup and we will try to do that. We will go out there and give everything and things are looking bright," explained the 28-year-old.

During the same press conference, Hardik was also asked if there is a possibility that he could return to India's Test team, to which he replied, "Let me be fully (focused) on blues first, and then I’ll see about the whites." Hardik last represented Team India in the Test side in 2018 against England.