Hardik Is So Lucky That He Can Fly A Low On Fuel Plane With Faulty Engine: India Spinner

Former Indian cricketer Amit Mishra tweeted a humorous description of Hardik Pandya's knock in the third T20I match against South Africa on Tuesday. Hardik against the Proteas in Vizag, according to Mishra, was "so lucky" that he could have flown a plane with a broken engine through a thunderstorm and made a safe landing. Hardik was dropped by David Miller when he was batting at 1. He ultimately went on to hit 31 runs in a flash, which helped India post 179 runs and was significant in the overall scheme of the game.

"Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA," Mishra wrote on Twitter.

Hardik Pandya is so lucky today that he can fly a low on fuel plane, with a faulty engine, in a thunderstorm and yet can land it safely to the destination. #IndvsRSA pic.twitter.com/leuUDMI8GM — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 14, 2022

Hardik, who came to bat in the 14th over, was dropped by Miller at long-off as he attempted to slice the ball off Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling. The drop catch proved costly for the Proteas as Hardik went on to score 31 off 21 balls, including four boundaries. However, that was not the only chance that Hardik received while batting in the third T20I in Vizag. He hit a couple of boundaries that could have easily resulted in his dismissal had the luck not been on his side last night.

India vs South Africa: 3rd T20I

As far as the third T20I is concerned, India beat South Africa by 48 runs to keep themselves alive in the five-match series. Earlier in the game, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for the Men in Blue. The duo forged a crucial partnership of 97 runs before the latter was dismissed. Ruturaj was removed by Keshav Maharaj for 57 off 35 balls.

Shreyas Iyer was the next batter to be dismissed as he was sent back to the pavilion by Shamsi for 14 off 11 balls. Kishan went on to score a half-century before being removed by Dwaine Pretorius for 54 off 35 balls. India skipper Rishabh Pant was then dismissed for 6 off 8 balls by Pretorius. Hardik Pandya along with Axar Patel then scored the remaining runs to take India to 179/5 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel led from the front to help India secure the much-needed victory. While Chahal picked three wickets for 20 runs, Harshal scalped four wickets for 25 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel each picked a wicket in their quotas of overs. Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the Proteas with 29 off 24 balls. South Africa was bowled out by India for 131 runs in 19.1 overs. Chahal was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball.

Image: BCCI.tv