'Don't Risk your Wicket', Say Hardik Pandya & Others In Their Message To Fight COVID-19

Hardik Pandya was all set to make his return to the Indian squad during the ODI series against South Africa in March which has been rescheduled at a later date due to Coronavirus as a result of which he could also not shine for Mumbai Indians with his spectacular all-round show as the IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway has been suspended indefinitely. Meanwhile, he has come forward for a noble cause by teaming up with his elder brother Krunal.

'Don't risk your wicket': Hardik Pandya

Sports presenter Jatin Sapru was seen announcing the names of the participants which included the Pandya brothers from Mumbai Indians, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul from Kings XI Punjab, and veteran pacer Ishant Sharma representing the Delhi Capitals. In the video posted by Instagram, the Pandya brothers who are seen beautifully set off for a risky single. Meanwhile, Agarwal stops the ball at point and throws the ball towards the keeper's end. He ends up hitting the bull's eye and even the matter is referred to the third umpire who after a lot of thoughts decides to make the decision and rules the batsman out.

All the participating cricketers then come forward and say that one should not risk their wicket unnecessarily as it will spoil all their hard work of batting outstandingly well which will also bring curtains down on their long innings that they had played. This important message was given with reference to the deadly COVID-19 that has claimed so many lives worldwide. Thus, the players in this video are requesting everyone to stay safe and stay indoors.