Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Own THIS Unwanted IPL 2021 Record As Pressure Mounts On Duo

The Pandya brothers have successfully established themselves as a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians line-up with impactful performances over the years. Both Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have carved a niche for themselves as explosive batters and they have played a number of memorable knocks for their franchise in the Indian Premier League. However, the two flamboyant all-rounders have visibly struggled to get going this year. Their form could be a major sign of concern for the defending champions as they heavily depend on the duo for fireworks in the death overs.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya's embarrassing IPL 2021 record

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have featured in all the five matches that the Mumbai Indians have played in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league so far. Moreover, both the players have also batted in each of those games. However, the two brothers have not done justice to their reputation of being pinch hitters as they have failed to contribute with the bat.

Hardik Pandya, who is known to tonk the cricket ball a long way in his signature nonchalant fashion, has failed to clear the ropes a single time in the five fixtures. With scores of 13, 15, 7, 0, and 1, it is evident that the dynamic batsman is going through a form slump and he will be keen on putting up a stronger show in the coming matches for the Rohit Sharma-led side. While Hardik Pandya has not bowled a single ball in the T20 tournament this year, Krunal Pandya has chipped in with decent spells for his side.

Although the left-arm spinner has bowled with a fine economy rate of 7.25 this season, he has also not been able to up the ante with his batting. The 30-year-old has scores of 7, 15, 3*, 1, and 3 in IPL 2021 and much like brother Hardik, he has also not smashed a single six in the ongoing IPL 2021. The Pandya brothers have contributed significantly to the success of Mumbai Indians in recent years and the team management would want them to step up in the coming days as they look to clinch the coveted IPL trophy for the third time in a row.

Hardik and Krunal are the only two cricketers in the IPL 2021 who have failed to hit a single six after having batted in all their team's five matches so far. According to the MI IPL 2021 schedule, the two players will next be seen in action on Thursday, April 29 as Mumbai Indians lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in the 24th match of the IPL 2021. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. It remains to be seen if the duo's fortunes change as the team moves to a new venue.

Krunal Pandya IPL 2021 stats

The talented all-rounder has managed to score only 29 runs from 5 matches in the IPL 2021 so far. The left-hander has also surprisingly played with an ordinary strike rate of 107.40 this season. However, he has fared better when it comes to his bowling performances. While the left-arm spinner has claimed only 3 wickets from 5 games, he has bowled with an impressive economy rate of 7.25. The Krunal Pandya IPL 2021 stint needs a desperate turnaround if the cricketer wants to stay in the reckoning of the selectors for the upcoming ICC World T20.

IPL 2021 points table updates

With two victories from five matches, the Mumbai Indians side find themselves at the fourth place on the IPL 2021 points table. Chennai Super Kings sit comfortably at the top of the table with 8 points from 5 games along with a fabulous net run rate of 1.612. The Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore also have 8 points to their name, but lag behind CSK in terms of their net run rate. DC are currently placed second, whereas RCB occupy third place.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

Mumbai Indians team 2021

Mumbai Indians team 2021: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

