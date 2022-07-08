Hardik Pandya Becomes 1st Indian To Achieve Huge Record During ENG Vs IND 1st T20I Match

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was right on the top of his game during the first T20I between India and England which helped the Men in Blue register a massive victory against the Brits. Pandya had recently made his comeback to the national squad after being out due to an injury. He made his return during IPL and led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL trophy in their debut tournament. Pandya was then selected to play against South Africa and recently led Team India in Ireland.

England vs India 1st T20: Hardik Pandya scripts history

Coming to Pandya's performance against Ireland, the all-rounder dominated the England bowlers while batting by scoring a half-century and then bowled brilliantly to pick up 4 wickets. He not only earned the man of the match award but also etched his name in record books. Hardik Pandya on Thursday became the first Indian player to scalp four wickets and also score a half-century in a single T20I match. Pandya joins the list comprising Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson and Mohammed Hafeez to have achieved the feat. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had earlier come close to achieving the feat, having scored a half-century while picking up 3 wickets in the same game.

ENG vs IND: Hardik Pandya talks about mental preparation

Following the match-winning innings, Hardik Pandya, during the press conference, spoke about mindset and mental preparation ahead of the game. He said, "Hardwork always pays. I always believe that if you do hardwork with good intentions, it pays. My point is how to prepare myself best. One day result will go to my side, other day it won't. My mindset doesn't take me too high, or low. I have learnt to live neutral in life. Today was a good day, tomorrow can be bad but life moves on, so keep laughing and do your hardwork."

Pandya, while answering about which aspect of his game demands more credit in the win, said: "I will give equal importance to both (batting and bowling) because that 50 was important as we lost wickets but we kept the momentum going and posted a respectable total. But the bowler will take a little more credit because that spell brought so well in the game and made life difficult for England."