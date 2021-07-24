Hardik Pandya Believes 'India Can Pick Two More Teams And Win Any Competition In World'

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya believes the BCCI could easily pick two more teams and win any competition in the world. Pandya, following India's 2-1 win over Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded ODI series, said the country has so much talent that two more teams can be easily formed. Pandya's comment came after the third ODI against Sri Lanka, where India handed caps to five debutants. Pandya, while speaking to the host broadcaster, said "I think we can pick two more teams and win any competition in the world".

In the first match of the series, India had handed debut caps to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, both of whom made their mark with amazing performances. During the third match, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, and Chetan Sakariya received their maiden ODI caps. While Samson scored 46 off 46 balls, Gowtham, Chahar, and Sakariya took 1, 3, and 2 wickets respectively. Nitish Rana failed to impress in his debut match as he failed to score runs for the team while in a crunch situation.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

India lost the third One-Day International (ODI) match by three wickets as a much-improved Sri Lanka side chased down a low total of 225 runs. India's top-order batters were unable to convert their good starts into big innings as Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav all got out in their 40s. The all-rounders, including Pandya, were also unable to contribute much to India's total.

Sri Lankan batsmen Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided a good start earlier on as they forged a partnership of 109 runs after Minod Bhanuka fell cheaply. Both scored a half-century before debutant Krishnappa Gowtham dismissed Rajapaksa for 65 off 56. Dhananjaya de Silva continued his poor form as he was caught and bowled by Chetan Sakariya for just 2 runs. Ramesh Mendis finished the game for Sri Lanka with his unbeaten 15 off 18 balls. Despite being on the losing side on Friday, July 23, India lifts the bilateral ODI series trophy, courtesy of their two consecutive wins earlier last week.

Image: PTI

