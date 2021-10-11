Hardik Pandya Birthday: Cricketers Wish MI All-rounder On 28th B'day; Check Out Wishes

Team India and Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday, 11 October 2021, turned 28-years-old and wishes poured in from all-around including the cricket fraternity. Although Mumbai Indians did not qualify for the IPL 2021 Playoffs, Hardik Pandya along with other cricketers is currently in the UAE for the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Hardik Pandya's birthday, cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and others wished the 28-year-old champion all-rounder on social media.

Team India's skipper Virat Kohli wished Hardik Pandya on his Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Hardik Pandya! good health, happiness, and peace to you always". See how other cricketers wished Pandya on his birthday-

My rockstar 🤗 From your style to your looks, to the way you carry yourself only you can pull it off with so much ease baby ❤️ Have a birthday as crazy as you are 😘😘 @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/qCccq4Xhin — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) October 11, 2021

Happiest birthday @hardikpandya7 🥳

Hope you have a day as crazy as you are 🤩

You are a gem of a person, wish you nothing but the best always 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/xaqDIfUL8h — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 11, 2021

Hardik Pandya injury's concern ahead of T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya has been named in Team India's squad for T20 World Cup, however, the cricketer hardly bowled and also was not able to perform up to his potential in the IPL 2021. Hardik Pandya has not bowled much ever since he made a return after his back injury. At times the cricketer has played as a specialist batsman for Team India. However, Pandya has been named in Team India's squad as an all-rounder and Virat Kohli will be looking to use his bowling along with batting in the coming ICC marquee tournament.

Recently, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on Hardik Pandya not bowling in IPL 2021 and also shared an update on his injury. "The physios, the trainers, the medical team are working on him [Hardik]. As of now, all I know is he hasn't bowled a single ball yet. We wanted to take one game at a time and see where he stands. You saw he didn't bowl today as well, but he is getting better day by day. In the next week or so, he might be able to bowl. Who knows. I mean only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that," said Rohit Sharma.

"He will not be happy with his batting, but the team has confidence in his ability. I personally have confidence in his ability. When you look at him, he's getting better every time that he goes on to the field. A player like him is probably just one good inning away from getting back to his natural way. We've seen that he's done it before as well. If I have to put everything together, I'm personally very confident of his ability, and there's no doubt that he will be a valuable asset," added the Mumbai Indians skipper.

Meanwhile, there are reports which suggest that the BCCI will take a call on Hardik Pandya and announce the final squad of Team India for the T20 World Cup.

(Image: @IPL/BCCI/Twitter)