Hardik Pandya Bowled Round His Legs By English Counterpart Ben Stokes Post Quickfire Knock

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya looked in great nick as he made his bat do the talking effortlessly during the series-deciding third ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. He added 99 runs with wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant when India had lost their top-order and were reeling at 157/4 in the middle overs.

Hardik went on to score a quickfire half-century and just when it appeared like he would score a big and single-handedly take India past 350, his stay in the middle came to an abrupt end when he was castled by his English counterpart Ben Stokes.

Hardik Pandya bowled round his legs by counterpart Ben Stokes

This happened in the 39th over of the first innings. On the final delivery, Stokes had bowled a length delivery around the middle and leg stump as the middle-order batsman shuffled across to play a scoop shot. Nonetheless, he ended up missing the ball completely as it went on to hit the leg stump and cut short promising innings. Hardik Pandya went back for a 44-ball 64. His knock included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 145.45.

The video of Pandya's dismissal has been posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Watch it right here.

India bowled out for 329

India were once again asked to bat first after the coin landed in favour of stand-in-captain Jos Buttler on Sunday afternoon. The hosts got off to a brisk start as openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan added 103 runs before losing a couple more wickets after adding 14 runs before Pandya and Pant carried out the rescue act.

After Hardik's dismissal, his elder brother Krunal and lower middle-order batsman Shardul Thakur added 45 runs for the seventh-wicket stand before the latter's dismissal for a 21-ball 30 and while Krunal looked to accelerate the innings in the death overs, even he perished while trying to go for the big shot in the 48th over as he was caught by Jason Roy at point off Mark Wood.

It made things easier for the England bowlers as they cleaned up the tail-enders in exactly one over as India were bundled out for 329 in the penultimate over.

The current top-ranked ODI side need exactly 330 runs to seal the ODI series.