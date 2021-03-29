Hardik Pandya Bows Down To Shikhar Dhawan After Ben Stokes' Dismissal In 3rd ODI

In a thrilling encounter on Sunday, India defeated world champions England and clinched the three-match one-day series by 2-1. With the ODI series win, India made a clean sweep as the hots emerged victorious in all three formats of cricket against England. India on March 9 defeated England by a narrow margin of 7 runs, which shows the victory of India was not easy. In the do-or-die game, India dropped many important catches and in fact also gave runs through miss-field. However, India still emerged victoriously at the end of India.

The first catch was dropped by none other than India's one of the most reliable fielder Hardik Pandya. When Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling his heart out, Ben Stokes tried to be aggressive and played a lofted shot at mid-on, however, it was ultimately dropped by Hardik. It is to be noted that Ben Stokes in the second ODI tore Indian bowling apart when he played an inning of 99 runs of 52 balls. After Hardik dropped Stokes's catch Indian skipper Virat Kohli and even the coaching panel of team India was shell-shocked. As it might have proved costly for Team India.

However, unlike the last game where Ben Stokes had made India pay heavily, he couldn't spark the same magic and was caught by Shikhar Dhawan in the deep off a T. Natarajan full-toss. The wicket of Stokes brought huge relief on Hardik Pandya's face. After Stokes was caught by Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya bowed down to him and even greeted him with his folded hand on a lighter note. This reaction of Hardik Pandya even went viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya's gesture is winning many hearts on social media. Infact, India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik quoted Hardik Pandya's gesture to express his feeling on English journalist Mike Atherton's gratitude. Karthik has been giving his opinion and doing game analysis of the India vs England series for a channel. And as India and England's series is finally over, Atherton expressed his gratitude to Dinesh Karthik. However, Karthik's replied in his own quirky way.

I need to do what Hardik pandya did when natrajan got Ben stokes out today . #mademyday https://t.co/Uj1yRteZt3 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 28, 2021

'Most disappointing for the guy who drops the catch'- Virat Kohli

During the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli also expressed his disappointment. He said, "Our bowlers picked up wickets, and it moved from us finishing it off to them getting over the line before Hardik and Nattu pulled it back. It's most disappointing for the guy who drops the catch, but as much as you get disappointed, catches get put down and sometimes they cost you. There's no lack of intent, and our body language was outstanding. Eventually, we got over the line.

Chasing a stiff target of 330 runs in the finals, England did not get a good start like the previous two ODIs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed both Jason Roy and Jonny Barstow in his first spell. However, all-rounder Sam Curran brought back England into the game after he played an unbeaten knock of 95 runs off 83 balls with the help of 9 boundaries and 3 sixes. On the other hand, India dropped at least 4 catches including Sam Curran's. However, Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan's great bowling in the death overs helped India win the series in the final over of the match.

(Image Credits: Indiancricketteam/Instagram/PTI)