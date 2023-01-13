India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is receiving a lot of flak on social media over his conduct during the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Pandya was caught on the stump mic abusing one of his teammates for not bringing water during the break between overs. The 29-year-old was visibly angry at reportedly the 12th man, who failed to bring water for him on time. Fans were quick to notice Pandya's behaviour as they called him out for not being respectful toward his junior teammate.

IND vs SL: Pandya faces flak for onfield behaviour

The video cannot be shown in this article due to audible profanity. Here's how some Indian cricket fans reacted to the video that took place in the 11th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Hardik was heard abusing at teammate on the stump mic.



Seriously, he will become India's captain in the future ??#INDvsSL #HardikPandya #Abusing #indiavssrilank pic.twitter.com/uIGXdJrFlc — Shahrukh Hassan (@Shahruk49902103) January 12, 2023

Stop abusing your teammates — Aru💫 (@Aru_Ro45) January 12, 2023

Hardik abusing badly to Indians player shame , action needed immediately — 𝗔𝘆𝘂𝘀𝗵 🇮🇳 (@RofiedAyush) January 12, 2023

@BCCI Disciplinary Action should be taken against Hardik Pandya for abusing fellow collegue during the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka. — kauntey deshpande (@kaunteydeshpan1) January 12, 2023

The day #HardikPandya will become the Captain of India... I will stop watching Cricket of that Format and that will be lowest point of Indian team in the history of Cricket 🏏

Same on this guy... Who frequently uses abusing word for the players🤧🤧#INDvSL — Saurabh Yadav (@Saurabhkry08) January 12, 2023



India vs Sri Lanka

As far as the match is concerned, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first. After a solid start from Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka failed to capitalise as they were bowled out for just 215 runs in 39.4 overs. Nuwanidu scored a brilliant half-century on debut before being run out for 50 off 63 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 34 off 34 balls before Kuldeep Yadav dismissed him LBW. Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga scored 15 and 21 runs before being removed by Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj played crucial roles for India with the ball as they picked up three wickets each. Umran Malik scalped two wickets, while Axar Patel picked one.

India then chased down the target in 43.2 overs. KL Rahul did the job for India with the bat as he remained unbeaten at 64 off 103 balls. Hardik Pandya also contributed with the bat as he registered 36 off 53 balls. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were dismissed for 17 and 21 runs, respectively. Virat Kohli also didn't do much as he was removed for just 4 runs. Shreyas Iyer contributed with 28 off 33 balls before being dismissed LBW by Kasun Rajitha. Kuldeep Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding performance with the ball.

With the win in the second match, India have secured the two-match series 2-0. Earlier, India handed a crushing defeat to the visitors in the first ODI in Guwahati, where Kohli scored a brilliant century to help his side post a mammoth total.

Image: Twitter/HardikPandya

