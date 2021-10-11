Hardik Pandya Celebrates Birthday With His 'best Friend', Thanks Fans For All Their Wishes

Mumbai Indian star allrounder Hardik Pandya turned 28-years-old on October 11 and took to his official Twitter account to upload a picture with his son. He captioned the tweet by saying that he celebrated the first day of the new year of his life with his best friend. He further thanked everyone for wishing him on his special day.

Hardik Pandya's tweet on his birthday:

Celebrating a new year of life with my best friend ❤️ Thank you for your wishes everyone 🤗😊 pic.twitter.com/f5ijn7QdJ1 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 11, 2021

Pandya is currently in UAE, awaiting to join the Indian cricket team for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, playing for the MI, Pandya scored 127 runs in 12 matches. He has not bowled since the 2019 edition of IPL, and the team clarified during the IPL 2021, that MI together with the Indian team management is keeping track of the fitness of Pandya. He underwent back surgery in 2019, after which he has been seeing bowling on minimum occasions. The last time he bowled in a competitive match was back in July this year, during India’s tour of Sri Lanka for the limited-over series. He picked up three wickets in total while playing for India in four matches.

Hardik Pandya has scored runs at a strike rate of 145.35 in T20Is

Hardik Pandya made his International debut for India in 2016 and has played 49 T20Is, 63 ODIs, and 11 Test Matches since then. He has scored a total of 484 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 145.35. In the ODIs and Test matches, he has scored 1286 and 532 runs, respectively. On the bowling front, the allrounder has picked 42 wickets in the T20Is, 57 wickets in the ODIs, and 17 wickets in the Test matches.

Meanwhile, Pandya has played 92 IPL matches for MI since making his debut in 2015. He has scored 1476 runs at a strike rate of 153.91 and also dismissed 42 batters in the process. He had an average outing during the 2021 edition and will now look to come back to the scoring ways heading into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. India play their opening match of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24.

(Image: @hardikpandya7/ Twitter)