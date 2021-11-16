In a major incident, the Customs Department reportedly seized two wristwatches worth around Rs 5 crores of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The Customs officers seized the items Sunday night, November 14. Following the incident, Hardik Pandya has now issued a clarification claiming that ‘wrong perceptions’ have been floating on social media.

“I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty. Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired,” Pandya wrote in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

He also went on to explain that the watches were lawfully purchased from Dubai and he was ready to pay any amount to the customs. He also declared that the watch is worth approximately Rs 1.5 Cr and not Rs 5 Cr as claimed on social media. He said that the customs department is now doing proper valuation, which he is ready to pay.

Saying that he is a 'law-abiding citizen and respects all government agencies', Pandya also said that he received cooperation from the Customs Department while also assuring them of his full cooperation.

Hardik Pandya's watches seized

Arriving at the Mumbai airport, the customs officials found Hardik in possession of two luxury watches and proceeded to detain the same. The Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder hadn’t declared the watches as customs items leading to trouble. The items were confiscated by the officials. The incident happened when the Indian all-rounder was returning from Dubai after taking part in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

According to the Mumbai Customs Department, the cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches. The two watches worth Rs 5 crore were detained. Notably, the India National Cricket Team crashed out from the group stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. Pandya had a forgetful tournament after performing terribly in the first two games.

Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer allegedly did not have the bill receipt of the watches: Mumbai Customs Department pic.twitter.com/tx7hCxFknH — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

Notably, Hardik owns a big collection of expensive watches. His collection also holds the Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 - which costs over Rs 5 crore. Interestingly, Krunal Pandya, elder brother of Hardik was detained at Mumbai Airport while returning from Dubai. He was held over suspicion of possession of undisclosed gold. He had carried Gold worth INR 1 crore along with few undisclosed luxury watches.

Image: Facebook