Hardik Pandya Confirms Son's Name Starting With A Thanks To Mercedes Gift From Bengaluru

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been away from the field for nearly a year now. However, the right-hander's life off the field has been quite eventful. Hardik Pandya announced his engagement with Bollywood actor Natasa Stankovic on January 1. In May, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. On June 30, the couple were blessed with a baby boy. And now Hardik Pandya has revealed the name of his son.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya's fiance Natasa Stankovic shares adorable pics with baby boy; see post

Hardik Pandya reveals the name of his son

On Monday, Hardik Pandya posted an Instagram story where he revealed the name of his son. Hardik Pandya posted a photo while sitting on a toy car (Mercedes-AMG) and disclosed his son's name. In the photo, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder thanked a car dealership store for sending a Mercedes car toy for his son and mentioned his name as 'Agastya'.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya gets into the groove with an intense workout session ahead of IPL 2020

Is Hardik Pandya married?

Earlier this year, the star all-rounder had proposed Natasa Stankovic while on a cruise in Dubai. Since then, the couple has been staying together as their pictures have kept resurfacing on social media. The Instagram post made fans wonder - 'Is Hardik Pandya married?' Because in the post, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had also posted a picture of them going through the wedding rituals in which they can be seen wearing garlands.

There were a lot of speculations that are being made about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's marriage. While some reports say that the couple has tied the knot, others say that the child is out of wedlock. However, if reports from Filmfare are to be believed, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got hitched during the lockdown itself.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic celebrate newborn's arrival with hospital staff, see pics

Meanwhile, the all-rounder last played for India in September last year. Pandya first sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup 2018. The Mumbai Indians star recovered in time to play in the IPL 2019 and the World Cup before the injury resurfaced. Pandya required surgery to get his physical health back to normal. The Mumbai Indians star underwent successful surgery in London in October and had almost recovered.

In December, Hardik Pandya was included in India A squad for the ODIs in New Zealand but was pulled out of the squad as he still hadn't recovered fully. Hardik Pandya finally returned to action in the DY Patil T20 Tournament in March. He impressed straightaway by scoring two staggering centuries. He also picked up a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

His brilliant performances in the domestic T20 tournament earned him a place in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa. The series was cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be eager to return to the cricketing action in the IPL 2020 that is set to be played in the UAE from September 19. His performances will be key in determining how far the Mumbai based franchise goes in the tournament.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya thanks Natasa Stankovic for 'giving him the best gift ever'

IMAGE COURTESY: NATASA STANKOVIC INSTAGRAM