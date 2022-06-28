'Hardik Pandya Considered By BCCI To Reduce Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Workload': Report

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya reportedly could be in line for consideration from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get appointed as the full-time skipper of India’s T20I squad, replacing Rohit Sharma. This comes almost a month after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title with Gujarat Titans, on his captaincy debut in any format of the game. While Hardik made his Team India captaincy debut in the T20I series against Ireland, speculations are rife about the all-rounder taking over Rohit Sharma’s role on a full-time basis.

During a conversation with Inside Sport, a Team India selector put all the speculations about Hardik’s future as the captain to rest, by saying that there is no question of Rohit getting replaced. However, the selector also mentioned that Hardik continues to be in the board’s plans for the role during short tours, If the reports come out to be true, they will certainly help to manage Rohit’s workload.

Hardik Pandya got selected as skipper in absence of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant

While the India T20I side is currently locking horns against Ireland in the two-match series, Pandya led the team to a victory on his captaincy debut on Sunday. It is notable that Rohit earlier missed the India vs South Africa, 5-T20I series and was replaced by Rishabh Pant. Pant flew to England for India’s pending 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston, which made Hardik the fourth Indian to lead the T20I side in 2022.

KL Rahul is the designated deputy to the all-format skipper Rohit and has missed quite a lot of matches this international season due to injuries. With the IPL 2022 win on his back, Hardik seems to be the perfect candidate to become the full-time T20I skipper, whenever the opportunity arrives. Speaking to PTI recently, iconic India batter Virender Sehwag also weighed his thoughts about Rohit being relieved from T20I captaincy duties.

“If the Indian team management has someone else in mind as captain in the T20 format, then I think, Rohit could be relieved and the following can be taken into consideration going forward,” Sehwag said.

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit is likely to remain in the position as the Men In Blue travel to Australia, later this year for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Image: @cricket_ireland/Instagram/bcci.tv