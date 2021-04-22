Hardik Pandya Diet And Net Worth Details As MI Star Endorses Sahil Khan-owned Brand

Fitness has become an integral part of a professional cricketer and players tend to give their diet and training a significant amount of weightage along with their cricketing merit. And Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya is one of the fittest cricket players in the Indian cricket team. The 27-year-old is known to follow a healthy lifestyle in order to maintain his fitness goals. Here is a look at the player's diet and other personal details as he focused on a new brand endorsement too.

Hardik Pandya endorses Sahil Khan's Myfitness peanut butter

The champion cricketer, who is currently plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League, took to his social media accounts on Thursday to share a picture with peanut butter. The flamboyant all-rounder mentioned how he consumes the particular product ahead of his workout as it has turned out to be a great pre-workout meal for him. Pandya pointed out that it helps in being charged up throughout his workout sessions.

Hardik Pandya diet

According to kreedon.com, the player maintains a balanced diet. According to reports, the Hardik Pandya diet plan, his breakfast includes fresh juices, raisins, almonds, boiled eggs and shredded chicken along with vegetables. For lunch, the cricketer prefers to take a vegetarian meal. A usual lunch for Pandya includes soup, salad, steamed rice and vegetables along with dal and some low-fat yoghurt. The talented youngster likes to add paneer or chicken to his dinner meals.

Team India were recently staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Ahmedabad for the tour of England. Sources had informed Republic World about the food preferences of several cricketers which also includes Hardik Pandya's preferred food items. The source revealed that Hardik Pandya likes to have Faluda, Lasuni Palak, Dal tadka, Gujarati khichdi and Crispy mushrooms. The staff also revealed that Indian cricketers and coaching staff were enjoying Gujarati delicacies like Patra, Sev Khamani, Khaman, Fafda and Bhakharvadi to name a few.

Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 stats

The star player has established himself as a mainstay in the Mumbai Indians' star-studded line-up. Pandya has featured in four matches for his franchise so far in the IPL 2021. He is yet to make a significant impact with the bat in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league as he has only managed to score 35 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 106.06.

Hardik Pandya net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the cricketer's estimated net worth is said to be around â‚¹37 crore (approx $5 million). The player boasts of a lucrative Indian Premier League contract as the Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹11 crore for representing the Mumbai franchise. Moreover, his income also comprises of his earnings as an active cricket player. Over the years, Hardik Pandya has associations with brands such as Dream11, Monster Energy Drink, Oppo Mobiles, Hala Play, Gulf Oil of India, Sin Denim and many more. The Baroda-based cricketer charges around â‚¹1 crore for endorsing a brand according to caknowledge.com.

Sahil Khan's net worth

According to NetWorthopedia, Sahil Khan’s income in 2020 increased by 11 per cent. His net worth is approximately INR 37 crore in 2020. Sahil Khan’s other sources of income is acting and being a YouTube fitness trainer besides MyFitness peanut butter.

