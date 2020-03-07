Hardik Pandya Does A 'Nataraja', Takes Out Shivam Dube With An Insane One-legged Six

If there was an ounce of doubt about Hardik Pandya's abilities with the bat post his lower back injury, it was completely wiped out by the all-rounder, who showcased his firepower in the DY Patil T20 tournament recently. Striking two back to back hundreds, Hardik Pandya has fired warning shots for other cricketers as he eyes to reclaim his spot in the national side. Hardik Pandya finds his touch right in the time ahead of the Indian Premier League, which will be the big stage for players to prove their worth and stake claim for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

READ | India's T20 World Cup Win Could Start A Major Breakthrough: Brett Lee

Hardik Pandya's outrageous 'Natraja'

In the first semi-final contest of the DY Patil T20 tournament between Reliance 1 and BPCL, Hardik Pandya plotted a blitzkrieg to score 158 runs in 55 balls, laced with 20 sixes and four boundaries. Hardik Pandya took on all-rounder Shivam Dube in the match and produced an outrageous shot in the 18th over - a one-legged six that went all the way over long-off. Shivam Dube's attempt to bowl the delivery wide off the stump went in vain as Hardik Pandya managed to keep perfect balance as he hit the ball out of the park.

READ | Hardik Pandya Calls Wasim Jaffer His Favourite Batsman As Veteran Bids Adieu To Cricket

READ | PM Modi Wishes India & Australia Ahead Of The T20 WC Final, Calls For 'MCG To Go Blue'

'Good to see Pandya steaming in'

Outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier. Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

READ | Hardik Pandya Gets A King-size Pitch Invasion For Welcome At DY Patil T20 Tournament