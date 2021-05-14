Hardik Pandya Doesn't Fit Even In ODIs, T20Is If He Can't Bowl, Suggest Ex-India Selector

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh has said the exclusion of Hardik Pandya from the Test squad is "understandable" given that the seam-bowling all-rounder hasn't bowled much since the 2019 ICC World Cup. Singh, while speaking to news agency PTI, said that Hardik doesn't fit into the current Test squad provided his unavailability with the ball. Singh went on to add that Hardik doesn't even fit into the shorter formats of the game if he can't provide an extra bowling option. Hardik played as a specialist batsman for team India during the white-ball series against Australia and then assumed the same role against England at home for ODI and T20I series.

"The selectors' decision to ignore Hardik for Tests is understandable. He has not been able to bowl regularly after his surgery. I feel he has to bowl 10 overs in ODIs and four in T20s to be part of the playing XI even in shorter formats. He can't just play as a batsman. If Hardik doesn't bowl, it disturbs the balance of the side hugely. You have to play an extra bowler because of that and someone like Suryakumar Yadav has to miss out. As we saw in the ODI series against England and Australia, we can't play with five bowling options," Singh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hardik's injury

Hardik suffered a back injury in 2018, which ruled him out of the Asia Cup mid-tournament. After his return, Hardik bowled for India in the 2019 ICC World Cup, following which he underwent successful surgery in the United Kingdom. Hardik hasn't bowled much ever since and a shoulder problem that emerged last year made the situation even worse for him. The Gujarat cricketer didn't bowl for his IPL team Mumbai Indians in the recently postponed edition, which prompted selectors to take the tough call and exclude Hardik from the Test squad.

Hardik is likely to play for India in the white-ball series that is slated to take place in Sri Lanka in July. The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the tour, but if speculations are to be believed, Hardik might be picked as captain or vice-captain of the side.

(Image Credit: PTI)

