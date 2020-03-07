Hardik Pandya Gets A King-size Pitch Invasion For Welcome At DY Patil T20 Tournament

The craze for Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya just got bigger as the DY Patil T20 tournament saw, perhaps, one of the biggest pitch invasions in recent years in cricket - all for the star. Hardik Pandya has been in sublime form in the DY Patil T20 tournament, getting two back-to-back quickfire centuries. Having recovered from his lower back injury, Hardik Pandya couldn't find his way back to the Indian side owing to fitness issues but that does not stop the premier all-rounder from showcasing what he's got. Hardik Pandya has fired the warning shots ahead of a hectic and thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) where he intends to remind everyone of what he is capable of.

In a video that is going viral, a huge crowd can be seen invading the pitch, chanting Hardik Pandya's name.

Another Day, Another Ton for Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners during Reliance 1's semi-final clash against BPCL on Friday. It seems that there is no stopping Pandya at the moment and he is in the prime of his life which is a good sign for Mumbai Indians as well as Team India. During his incredible cameo knock, the 26-year-old never allowed the BPCL bowlers to rediscover their rhythm as he hit them to all parts of the ground.

The star all-rounder finished with an unbeaten 55-ball 158 at a strike rate of 287.27 which included six boundaries and 20 maximums as Reliance 1 finished their innings at a mammoth score of 238/4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. He had come out to bat when his team was reduced to 10/2.

'Good to see Pandya steaming in'

Outgoing Chief Selector MSK Prasad was delighted to see Hardik Pandya who made a blistering return to cricket after five months as he smashed 38 runs off 25 deliveries in the DY Patil T20 Cup. Pandya who played for Reliance 1 in the game against Bank of Baroda on Friday hit four maximums and a boundary after returning from a back injury that he had sustained earlier. Speaking to media, MSK Prasad stated that it was good to see Hardik Pandya steaming in. Referring to Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who also featured in the match returning from injuries, Prasad added that all three looked in good shape.

