Hardik Pandya Gets Golden Tick On Twitter, Netizens Asks If It's 'a Business Account'

Hardik Pandya, India's T20I skipper, received the golden tick on Twitter while his contemporaries have a blue tick mark on the microblogging site.

Hardik Pandya, India's T20I skipper, received the golden tick on Twitter while his contemporaries have a blue tick mark on the microblogging site. However, the gold checkmark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business. Notably, the microblogging site has replaced the 'official' label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts.

Now, Twitter users have speculated that the microblogging site has identified Hardik Pandya's account as a business account. Here are their reactions:

On December 12, Twitter announced that it would replace the official label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts and add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts. In addition, Twitter rolled out square affiliation badges for the handles of businesses on the platform.

The blue tick indicates two things: the account was verified under Twitter’s previous verification criteria, such as active, notable, and authentic, or those that have an active subscription to Twitter Blue. The subscription is available in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.

The gold check mark indicates that the account is an official business account through Twitter Blue for Business. As per reports, Marvel Entertainment, Xbox, ANI multimedia news, and Sony have a gold tick. 

The grey tick indicates that the account represents a government institution, official or multilateral organisation. The eligible government institutions include national and local crisis response, public safety, law enforcement, and regulatory agencies, embassies, and other major national-level agencies. The government bodies such as the Ministry of Electronics & IT and PMO India carry grey ticks. 

