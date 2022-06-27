Hardik Pandya Gifts Ireland Batter Harry Tector His Bat; Wants Him To Play In IPL

Hardik Pandya on Sunday backed Irish batter Harry Tector to play in the IPL after the latter's impressive display in the 1st T20I between Ireland and India. Tector impressed one and all with his batting performance as he helped Ireland reach a respectable total after a shaky start from the top order. After the match, Hardik heaped praise on Tector, saying that the 22-year-old has the ability to play not just in the IPL but in all the leagues around the world. Hardik further revealed that after the match he gave Harry Tector a bat as a token of appreciation.

"He played some fantastic shots, and obviously, he’s 22, I’ve given him a bat as well, so maybe he can score some more sixes and maybe get an IPL contract, and I wish him luck. Just look after him well, give him the right guidance. It’s not always about cricket; it’s about understanding your whole lifestyle and what is there at stake. If you can manage that, I’m sure he’s going to be around – not just in IPL, in all the leagues in the world," Hardik said in his post-match press conference.

🎥 That moment when @hardikpandya7 revealed his conversations with Ireland's Harry Tector while handing over a bat after the first #IREvIND T20I. 👍 👍#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/fB4IG6xHXN — BCCI (@BCCI) June 27, 2022

Ireland scored 108/4 in 12 overs thanks to Tector's excellent batting. Tector remained unbeaten at 64 off 33 balls, which he smashed with an impressive strike rate of 193.93. Tector was the only batter for Ireland who provided some firepower in the middle order. The second-highest score came from Lorcan Tucker, who hit 18 off 16 balls, while none of the other Irish batters were able to hit as cleanly as Tector.

Ireland vs India: 1st T20I

India defeated Ireland by seven wickets thanks to some explosive batting from Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya. India won the match in just 9.2 overs courtesy of Hooda's unbeaten 47 off 29 deliveries. For Men in Blue, Ishan Kishan opened the batting and quickly reached 26 off just 11 balls, including three boundaries and two sixes. Craig Young dismissed Ishan in the third over and followed it up by sending back Suryakumar Yadav for a duck.

Hardik then joined Hooda in the middle and hit 24 off 12 balls. Hardik's knock included three sixes and one boundary. Josh Little eventually got rid of Hardik, but not before he hurt the Irish bowlers. Dinesh Karthik and Hooda finished the game for India after Hardik was dismissed. Yuzvendra Chahal was named the player of the match for his outstanding spell with the ball, where he picked one wicket in three overs and gave away just 11 runs at an economy rate of 3.66.

Image: AP/PTI