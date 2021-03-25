Hardik Pandya Has 'happy Tears' Watching Krunal Pandya's Explosive Batting On Debut

India in the first one-day international on March 23 defeated England by 66 runs and broke the jinx of losing the first match of the series. In India's win at the first one-day international, debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shined. Shikhar Dhawan was chosen as the player of the match for his mature 98 runs, however the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune will be remembered for the performance of Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna.

Krunal Pandya who was playing his first match for India in the ODIs scored the fastest half-century on his debut. In his unbeaten inning of 58 runs off 31 balls, Krunal smashed 7 boundaries and 2 sixes. He dedicated his inning to his late father Himanshu Pandya. In fact, after playing an explosive knock, Krunal broke down during the interactive session with the commentators. Krunal hugging his younger brother Hardik Pandya's photo and video also made people on social media emotional.

'Worked hard to be here, especially in the last one-and-a-half months'

Unable to speak after his debut inning, Hardik Pandya interviewed Krunal. On being asked about what was going on when you got your ODI cap, Krunal said, "Dream come true, I have worked so hard to be here, especially in the last one-and-a-half months I have been putting in those hard yards, not only in terms of cricket but everything from taking care of my diet, to fitness to everything."

"This is all dedicated to my old man, his blessings are there with us. Obviously, it was an emotional moment for me and you. Getting a cap from you, somewhere up in the air, he will be having a good night today and enjoying the way I batted," added Krunal.

Then, Hardik Pandya revealed that how he was happy that he got as it allowed Krunal to come in to bat and play his special inning. "I know you were working really hard but to see the way you batted actually brought happy tears. The way you bated was I genuinely felt that could I got out. I actually made a statement as well sitting here that could I got out, I saw something very special today." READ | Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya throw pool party for brother Krunal on his b'day, see pics

Hardik Pandya also revealed that his late father is actually in the dressing room. He revealed, "Our father passed away at 4'O clock in the morning. He was someone who always used to keep his stuff ready for the next day and actually Krunal has been carrying the bag which has his shoes, his pant, and his hat."

Now, India is all set to take England in the second one-day international on March 26. It will be a do-or-die game for the English team. With Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav might debut in the second ODI.

(Image Credit: @krunalpandya24/@DineshKarthik/Twitter)