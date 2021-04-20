Hardik Pandya Has Ricky Ponting-like Moment On The Field, MI And DC Fans TROLL All-rounder

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are involved in a fiery contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as both teams lock horns in the 13th match of the ongoing IPL 2021. After managing to score 137 runs in the first innings of the match, the reigning IPL champions took to the field as Rohit Sharma and co. aim to defend their low score on a slowish Chennai track. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan walked onto the pitch for the Delhi Capitals while New Zealand speedster Trent Boult walked up to his runup to bowl the first over of the first innings.

He started the over well conceding just five runs on the first five balls which saw Shikhar Dhawan hit a cracking boundary on the third ball of the second innings. Boult came back strong and managed to just tuck the fourth ball back to the bowler. However, the last bowl of Trent Boult's first over caught the eye of fans as Hardik Pandya grab a stunning catch off Shikhar Dhawan.

Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 campaign highlight comes against DC?

The Indian all-rounder jumped low and timed his dive to perfection to catch the ball inside the 30-yard circle. However, questions were raised on the catch as Dhawan tried to push the ball towards the on-side with a closed phase of the bat. Despite reaching to the ball on time, the third umpire had a major doubt to check if Hardik Pandya's fingers not completely underneath the ball.

The third umpire had several looks on the replay and decided to give the benefit of the doubt to the batsman by signaling not out as Shikhar Dhawan managed to extend his stay on the crease. Amid Hardik Pandya's heroics on the field, IPL fans took to social media to comment on the stunning effort. Hardik Pandya had a moment on the field ironically which was much like his ex-Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting, who is currently the Delhi Capitals coach. Ricky Ponting had infamously appealed for a grassed catch during the Sydney Test 2008 against India.

Hardik Pandya's stunning effort go in vein as Shikhar Dhawam ride's his luck during DC vs MI

Despite failing to contribute with the bat, the Indian all-rounder has also been able to help his team with the ball and on the field. Fans will be eager to follow the Hardik Pandya IPL 2021 journey and see him play a vital role for the reigning IPL champions by putting up spectacular performances with the bat and the ball.

Earlier in the DC vs MI match, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians faulted to get off to a great start as the reigning IPL champions suffering a major batting collapse during the first innings of the match. Having won the toss, Mumbai Indians decided to bat first. The Men in Blue and Gold had a great start in the first six overs having managed 55 runs while losing only one wicket at the end of the powerplay.

After losing Quinton de Kock early in the innings, Rohit Sharma's team looked to put up a massive score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, a change in the tide saw Mumbai Indians' middle batting order collapse drastically leaving the Ambani-owned franchise struggling to put up runs on the board. Despite solid knocks from team captain Rohit Sharma who managed a gritty 30-ball 44, the Mumbai Indians failed to capitalize as veteran spinner Amit Mishra swept across Mumbai's middle order and ended with figures of 4/24 from his four overs.