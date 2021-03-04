Hardik Pandya Ignores Ahmedabad Snub, Has Adorable Birthday Wish For Wife Natasa Stankovic

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not included in India’s playing XI for the ongoing fourth Test of the series against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As it turned out, the cricketer ignored the sub and found time to post an adorable birthday wish for his wife Natasa Stankovic, who turned 29 on Thursday. Pandya took to his Instagram account and shared pictures of himself along with his wife and son.

Hardik Pandya wishes wife Natasa Stankovic, thanks her for son Agastya

On Thursday, February 4, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and extended his wishes for wife Natasa Stankovic on her 29th birthday. In the caption, the star cricketer wrote that even though it is Stankovic’s birthday, it is she who has blessed him with the “best gift ever” in the form of son Agastya. Pandya also shared pictures of his son Agastya where the three can be seen enjoying each other’s company.

Hardik Pandya wishes wife Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya son

Hardik Pandya's son, Agastya Pandya, was born on July 30, 2020. He is his first child. Agastya was born seven months after cricketer Hardik got engaged to Natasa Stankovic, who is a dancer and an actress by profession. Here is a look at some of the pictures of Hardik Pandya's son.

India vs England live streaming details and updates

Hardik Pandya’s wishes aside, he is also currently watching the India vs England 4th Test action from the sidelines. At stumps on Day 1, Team India reached 24-1 at the end of the 12th over of the innings. Rohit Sharma (8*) was batting alongside Cheteshwar Pujara (15*) and the duo will resume the innings on Day 2, still trailing behind England’s first innings total by 181 runs.

Earlier, the Indian spin trio of Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar combined forces to bowl out the visitors for just 205. Ben Stokes top-scored for England with 55 and he was followed by Dan Lawrence's 46 in the scorecard.

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 4th Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

