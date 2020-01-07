Hardik Pandya Likely To Replace Shivam Dube In India's Squad For New Zealand Tour: Report

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya may be returning to the Indian team this month and even sooner than expected. It is expected that the dynamic player would be making his comeback to the national side when the Indian team tours New Zealand later this month. Although a leading Indian media daily claimed on Monday that Pandya's return in the upcoming ODIs against Australia is in the 'thought process' of the BCCI, the Baroda star is likely to replace Shivam Dube in the squad for the New Zealand tour.

Shivam Dube to be dropped?

Mumbai cricketer Shivam Dube got to make his debut for India in Pandya's absence and he managed to get a lot of experts talking. Already notorious for his explosive hitting and consistent bowling in the domestic scene, Dube scored 54 runs off 30 balls when promoted to No.3 against the West Indies and had also played a vital role in the T20Is against Bangladesh. However, Dube may not get a spot in the playing XI if Pandya comes back as the Indian team does not play more than one pace all-rounder as of now.

Fans can expect the answers to these questions soon as the BCCI is likely to announce the squad for the New Zealand tour anytime within the next 10 days. It is worth to be noted that Dube features in the 15-man squad for the 3-match ODI series against Australia, making Pandya's return in that series more doubtful.

India look to continue dominance

India will look to continue their dominance in world cricket as they take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Indore on Wednesday. The match will be played at 7 pm and although there are chances of rain in Indore, it should not affect proceedings much. The first match at Guwahati was washed off as the pitch sustained wet spots on both ends of it. Virat Kohli and co. will be hoping to continue their steamrolling form as they come off T20I series wins against West Indies and Bangladesh.

