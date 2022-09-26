Hardik Pandya Meets Wife Natasa Stankovic's Family For First Time, Uploads Video: WATCH

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday took to his official Instagram handle to share a video of him meeting his wife Natasa Stankovic's family for the first time. In the video, Hardik can be seen meeting Stankovic's mother Rada and father Goksi for the first time since they got engaged in 2020. A video of Hardik meeting Rada and Goksi was first published on September 19 by Natasa on her official YouTube handle.

Hardik meets Natasa's family for first time

Hardik met Natasa's family during a vacation to Santorini, Greece. The video shows Hardik hugging an emotional Rada, who appears to be very happy by meeting him for the first time. Hardik then walks to the other side of the resort to meet Goksi, who looks surprised as no one had informed him about the cricketer's visit. The video ends with Hardik meeting his son Agastya. Here's the video that Hardik shared on his Instagram handle.

"From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these," Hardik wrote in the caption of the post.

Hardik's performance in 2022

Hardik was last seen in action during the third and final T20I game between India and Australia on Sunday. Hardik scored an unbeaten 25 off 16 balls to help India finish the chase with 1 ball remaining. Thanks to Hardik's batting, India won the game by 6 wickets and clinched the three-match series 2-1. Earlier in the first T20I of the series, Hardik scored an unbeaten 71 off just 30 deliveries to help India post a mammoth total of 208 runs. However, Hardik's blistering knock went in vain as Australia chased down the target with ease to beat India by 4 wickets.

Hardik is looking in great touch with both the bat and the ball ever since he made a comeback to the international scene after a career-threatening injury. Hardik played a crucial role for India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup. Earlier this year, Hardik led Gujarat Titans to a title win in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. It was Hardik's first stint as captain of a major side and the all-rounder proved his worth by performing with both the bat and the ball.

Image: Instagram/HardikPandya