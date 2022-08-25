Hardik Pandya Nails Perfect Imitation Of Jasprit Bumrah's Action And Celebration; WATCH

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday shared a video on his official Instagram handle which garnered a comment from star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the video, Pandya can be seen imitating Bumrah's bowling action in the nets before performing his trademark celebration. The Gujarat Titans skipper shared the footage with a caption that read, "How’s the form, Boom? @jaspritb1. (sic)"

Bumrah took to the comments section of the post to react to Pandya's version of his bowling action and celebration. While Bumrah seemed impressed with Pandya's reproduction of his bowling action, he was not so pleased with the latter's impression of his celebration. Bumrah's Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Kieron Pollard had a one-word response to the video: "Zlatan."

The post has garnered more than 7,43,000 likes since being shared a couple of days ago. Netizens have also flooded the comments section with messages lauding Pandya and Bumrah.

Here's a look at Pandya's video:

Pandya will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Pandya is part of the 15-member squad picked to represent India at the continental tournament, which is scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 11. India is slated to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has been left out of the Asia Cup squad due to injury concerns. The right-arm pacer sustained a back injury during India's recently-concluded bilateral series against England. He was left out of the subsequent series against the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Bumrah will most probably make a return to the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in November this year.

Asia Cup 2022

The Indian team has reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to practice ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup. Indian players were seen practising at the ICC academy in Dubai on Wednesday.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

(Image: @HardikPandya/Instagram)