Hardik Pandya Names One Quality He Would Pick From Captains Kohli, Dhoni & Rohit

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is all set to make his captaincy debut in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled to commence from the last week of March in India. He was announced as the skipper of the new Ahmedabad IPL team, which is one of the two teams slated to join the eight original teams of the tournament, starting with the upcoming edition. Meanwhile, during his conversation with Cricbuzz, almost 10 days ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, Pandya has named one quality each from legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, former India skipper Virat Kohli and the incumbent limited-overs skipper of India, Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Pandya said that there is no manual to learn how to be a captain, and added he is a person who likes to take responsibility. Admitting that he is looking forward for the upcoming season, the Indian all-rounder further said, “From Virat, I would pick his aggression, passion and energy, which is tremendous. With Mahi bhai, I would pick the composed nature. From Rohit, I’ll let the players decide what they want to do. These three qualities I’ll take from them and bring here”.

Hardik Pandya recognizes his responsibility as a skipper

At the same time, the former Mumbai Indians(MI) player also added that he understands the fact that when someone is doing good, they shouldn’t be bothered, however, whenever someone is down, he will be available to help them. Pandya is going to step into new territory as a skipper in the IPL, after playing cricket for years under the leadership of stalwarts like Dhoni, Virat, and Rohit Sharma.

Hardik Pandya's cricket career under Dhoni, Kohli, and Rohit

Pandya made his international debut under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2016 and became an instant fan favourite by contributing heavily to the cause of India’s win. He played for India under Virat’s captaincy after Dhoni hung his boots as the skipper of India. The ICC Champions Trophy 2017, ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 are some of the biggest events played by Pandya under Virat’s captaincy.

Earlier in 2015, Pandya made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians(MI) under the captaincy of Rohit and made everyone notice him with his blistering batting. Playing under Rohit, Pandya picked the second IPL title for MI in his debut season. Pandya and Rohit then went on to add three more IPL trophies for MI in the 2017, 2019, and 2020 seasons.

(Image: Twitter-@mipaltan/PTI)