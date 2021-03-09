Hardik Pandya Nearly Confirms India Comeback, Rishabh Pant Cheers Him On: WATCH

Swashbuckling Indian all-rounder has established himself as a prominent campaigned in the country's national side. His exploits across formats have helped him cement himself in the team. The talented player made a thumping comeback into the Indian side after his back surgery with the limited-overs matches in Australia, and he garnered immense appreciation from all corners for his performances in the series. The champion cricketer is all set to take the field once again and gave fans a glimpse of his training routine ahead of the India vs England T20I series.

India vs England: Hardik Pandya cannot wait to get back on to the field

The flamboyant player had established himself as a regular feature in the Indian team but has been out of action occasionally because of his back surgery. The youngster made a thumping comeback with and wooed fans with his lion-hearted outings in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He predominantly played as a batsman in the last edition of the cash-rich league, as well as the India vs Australia series.

The 27-year-old was also included in the Test squad for the England series, but he was not included in the playing eleven in any of the four-Test matches. The champion all-rounder has hinted that he is likely to take the field again on March 12 as hosts India take on England in the opening T20 of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Much to the fans' delight, Pandya shared a video where he was seen practicing ahead of the crucial encounter.

Hardik Pandya played a number of match-winning knocks in Australia and will look to continue his stellar form against Eoin Morgan and co. as well. While Pandya was seen smashing the bowlers in the net session, he also bowled a few deliveries. Considering the upcoming T20 World Cup, it becomes imperative for the management to handle his workload in an efficient manner. India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant could be heard cheering for his teammate in the video shared by Hardik Pandya on his social media accounts.

Preparation done ✅🇮🇳

Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th 🌪 pic.twitter.com/Nyr6Bys2EF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 9, 2021

Hardik Pandya son

Hardik Pandya had announced the news of the wedding with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on May 31, 2020. Natasa Stankovic was spotted with a baby bump soon after their marriage. Their son Agastya was then born on July 30, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image source: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.