Hardik Pandya Opens Up On His Bowling Return; Says 'Efforts Are On, Will Bowl Soon'

Hardik Pandya of the Mumbai Indians has not bowled in a competitive match for several months now, and speculations over his return to the bowling crease are growing by the day. Before Mumbai's match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Hardik Pandya provided an update on his bowling return. Hardik stated that the efforts are on and that he would bowl very soon.

"Runs are important and especially when your team wins. It was important for my personal confidence, but to score for the team was important. We have to assess the wicket and adapt on the given time. The plans have to be simple and win over obstacles ball-by-ball. There's no option; but one thing is that these situations bring out the best in you. We realise it is a do-or-die game, but we are just focusing on the controllable," Hardik said in his pre-match interview.

When asked about his return to bowling for Mumbai Indians and subsequently for Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Hardik said, "Aayega jaldi, koshish jaari hai" (Efforts are on, will bowl soon).

More on Hardik Pandya's injury

Hardik has not bowled regularly for India and his IPL side Mumbai Indians since he underwent back surgery in 2019. The Baroda cricketer had suffered a back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup following which he was bowling in patches to keep himself fit for the 2019 World Cup. After the World Cup, Hardik went under the knife in the United Kingdom and started his rehabilitation to gain his strength back. However, before Hardik could recover fully, he sustained another injury on his shoulder in 2020 and was ruled out from bowling in order to gain full recovery.

The last time Hardik had bowled in a competitive match was back in July when India was visiting Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series, where he picked 3 wickets in 4 matches.

Image: BCCI/IPL