Hardik Pandya Opens Up On His Plans For Indian T20I Side, 'Looking To Play In Certain Way'

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Monday opened up on the plans for the T20I side ahead of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Hardik, who is all set to lead the T20I side in the contest, said the plans are set and that the team is looking to play in a certain way.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Hardik stated that he along with the team management will create new plans and see which is working. He also said that everyone will get ample opportunity and will have clear ideas as to what their roles are and what they should be expecting.

"The plans are set. We are looking to play in a certain way, which we will, and before IPL, there are only 6 games. So we don't have much time to do a lot of things but going forward, we will create new plans and see which is working. We will see that everyone gets ample opportunity. At the right time, when needed, we will see what there is to do. Role identification is something that existed earlier and is present now as well. That is something which anyway in my team I believe in - that everyone should have a clear idea as to what their roles are and what they should be expecting," Hardik said at the press conference.

Hardik took over as the captain of the Indian T20I side after the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the Men in Blue were knocked out after losing the semifinal against England. Hardik helped India win the T20I series in New Zealand later in the same month. Earlier, he also led India to a T20I series win against Ireland. Hardik gained experience as captain during IPL 2022, where he led Gujarat Titans to their maiden championship win in its first year in the tournament.

India's squads for T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram