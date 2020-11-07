Hardik Pandya Posts Adorable Video With Son Agastya, Wins Hearts Of Fans Again: Watch

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently in the UAE where he is currently playing for the Mumbai franchise in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Men in Blue have successfully managed to reach the final of the cash-rich league and are well on course to retain their title. Hardik has had a great Dream11 IPL season so far, having contributed immensely with his bat, as well as, in the field.

Hardik Pandya uploads adorable post with son Agastya, fans in awe

Hardik has been away from his family for almost three months now and it seems like the lanky all-rounder is terribly missing his wife Natasa Stankovic and son, Agastya. His recent Instagram post is a testament to that. On Friday, Hardik took to Instagram and shared an adorable throwback video where he is seen playing with his son Agastya.

He also posted another photo with his son where the little one is seen resting on Hardik's shoulders. Hardik also put up a heartwarming caption with the post as he wrote, "Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life."

As soon as Hardik Pandya uploaded the post, fans started flooding the comment section with heartening responses. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in awe of the cute video. In fact, cricketers KL Rahul and Rashid Khan, as well as Natasa Stankovic, commented on the post with red hearts.

A few days ago, the Mumbai franchise had released a video on their Twitter handle where Hardik was seen speaking about how tough it was for him to leave his family behind. Hardik had said that it was a fantastic time for him to spend even 15 days with his child and Natasa before he left for UAE. He added it is one of the toughest things he had done which is why he told Natasa that if it is going to pain so much, he will make it worth it.

Hardik Pandya Dream11 IPL stats

Hardik has been in scintillating form in the ongoing tournament, having played some quickfire cameos at the death. The Hardik Pandya Dream11 IPL stats in the ongoing season have been nothing short of spectacular. In the 13 matches that he has played so far, the Baroda lad has scored 278 runs at a blistering strike rate of 182.89. He also has five catches to his name.

The right-hander played a stunning knock against Delhi in Qualifier 1 where he scored 37 runs of just 14 balls. Hardik's form will be crucial for Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final if they are to retain their title.

