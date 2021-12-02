Hardik Pandya Posts Emotional Video After Being Released By Mumbai Indians; WATCH

With the deadline for retention of players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) having passed on the night of November 30, only a select few players ended up staying with their respective teams. One of the players leaving his team after a long time is all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he was not retained by the Mumbai Indians. In a recent post on his Instagram account, Pandya uploaded an emotional video that contained a montage of short videos and pictures from his time with the Mumbai Indians and captioned it, "My journey with Mumbai Indians."

Following that, he wrote he will carry these memories and moments for the rest of his life and will forever be grateful for all the friendships he's made and the bonds he formed with the people and the fans. He also added that he had grown not only as a player but also as a person. However, it comes as no surprise that he is being dropped after a lacklustre season in the IPL where he did not bowl and his contribution with the bat was minimal as he scored just 127 runs at an average of 14.11.

"I’ll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I’ll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I’ve made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I’ll always be grateful. I’ve grown not just as a player but as a person. I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but Mumbai Indians will remain in my heart forever," Pandya wrote.

Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Record

Pandya spent seven IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians and managed to score 1476 runs for them at an average of 27.33 and a sensational strike rate of 153.91. His greatest season perhaps was the 2019 IPL edition when he showcased his true all-round abilities by scoring 402 runs at an average of 44.66 and a stunning strike rate of 191.42 and he also took 14 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 9.17. His best season in terms of bowling came in 2018 when he took 18 wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 8.92, he also contributed well with the bat that season as he scored 260 runs at an average of 28.88.

(Image: BCCI/IPL)