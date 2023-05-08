Hardik Pandya Posts Inspiring Picture With Krunal; 'Just 2 Young Boys Who Never Gave Up'

In IPL 2023, Hardik and Krunal Pandya created history by leading opposing teams in a match, becoming the first pair of brothers to achieve this feat. Krunal led the Lucknow Super Giants while Hardik captained the Gujarat Titans in the game at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Titans emerged victorious over the Super Giants, with Hardik putting up a better performance than his elder brother. Hardik scored 25 runs off 15 balls and bowled three overs, conceding 37 runs without taking a wicket. In contrast, Krunal gave away 38 runs in his four overs and got out for a duck.

After the match, Hardik Pandya shared a picture of him and his brother on Twitter, highlighting their journey in cricket. Both brothers started playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL before moving to their current teams.

Hardik has won four IPL titles with the Mumbai Indians since joining in 2015, while Krunal won three after joining in 2016. The brothers have also played together for the Indian cricket team.

With the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in India later this year, both Hardik and Krunal will hope to represent their country together. While Hardik is a regular member of the team, Krunal recently lost his place and will be eager to make a comeback. However, it is highly unlikely that Krunal will be included in the Indian squad for the World Cup.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by a massive margin of 56 runs. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha provided a solid start to GT with the bat. While Saha scored 81 off 43 balls, Gill remained unbeaten at 94 off 51 deliveries. Thanks to their impressive knocks, GT posted 227/2 in 20 overs.

GT bowlers led by veteran Mohit Sharma then restricted LSG to 171/7 in 20 overs. Mohit picked up a four-wicket haul in the match. He was provided assistance by Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmed, who all picked up 1 wicket each.

