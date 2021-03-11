Hardik Pandya Puts Up Another Adorable Picture With Son Agastya Ahead Of First T20I

India's dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya has established himself as a mainstay in the national side with lion-hearted performances across all formats. The power hitter was lauded by fans for his exploits in Australia, and he is also expected to play a major role in upcoming India vs England T20 series. The youngster enjoys a tremendous fan following, and he uses his social media accounts to stay connected with his followers.

Hardik Pandya posts a delightful picture with son Agastya

The 27-year-old has often shared moments with his son on his social media accounts. The player's fans have showered immense love on his son Agastya. Ahead of the much-anticipated India vs England T20 series, the swashbuckling batter took to his Instagram account to post yet another charming picture with his son. The duo is seen all joyful, and they are seen sporting a wide smile as they look at each other.

Hardik Pandya had to miss a considerable time with his son last year as he was constantly on the road because of the Indian Premier League and India's Australia tour. However, the player has made amends by spending quality time with him since his return from Australia. The flamboyant cricketer has received immense appreciation from all corners for his pictures with Agastya, and his followers have relished the camaraderie between the father and son.

Hardik Pandya had announced the news of the wedding with his fiancee Natasa Stankovic on May 31, 2020. Natasa Stankovic was spotted with a baby bump soon after their marriage. Their son Agastya was then born on July 30, 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple often shares pictures with their son on their respective Instagram accounts.

Ever since his Indian Premier League debut, Hardik Pandya has been an inseparable part of the Mumbai Indians team. The talented youngster was instrumental in the side clinching their record fifth title last year. The Defending champions have further strengthened their side by adding a number of prominent names in their line-up ahead of the 14th edition.

MI team 2021: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

