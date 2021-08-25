Hardik Pandya Ranks Above Virat Kohli, Ronaldo In List Of 2021's Most Marketable Athletes

Team India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya added another major feather to his cap, as he ranked 11th on the most marketable athletes in the 2021 list released by SportsPro 50 presented by Greenfly. Hardik Pandya has surprisingly surpassed the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who couldn't even make it to the Top 50.

Hardik Pandya has also beaten football and tennis legends Lionel Messi and Roger Federer. Hardik Pandya is very renowned among cricket fans for his unconventional all-round abilities and his record as a match-winner for the Men in Blue at crucial moments. Since joining Team India, he has risen to incredible lengths and is known for his success as an all-rounder for Mumbai Indians and India.

His success in the cricketing world has seen him crack into the list of the Most Marketable Athletes 2021 at 11th position ahead of Messi (12th) and Roger Federer (13th). Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan also made his way in this list at the 47th position. Hardik Pandya and Dhawan are the only Indians to feature in this list of 50 athletes.

SportsPro 50 Most Marketable Athletes (Top ten):

Simone Biles (USA) - Gymnastics

Naomi Osaka (Japan) - Tennis

Ashlyn Harris (USA) - Football

Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) - Boxing

Paulo Dybala (Argentina) - Football

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - Football

Ali Krieger (USA) - Football

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - Tennis

Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - Tennis

Alex Morgan (USA) - Football

'Hardik Pandya crucial for India in the T20 World Cup': Karthik

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik believed that Hardik Pandya will be an important element for India as they begin their chase for a trophy in the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2021. Hardik Pandya has primarily played as a finisher in recent years, though he did bowl in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Karthik claims that Hardik will be a key member for India owing to his all-around abilities.

"He bats at No.6, he has a job to do every time he comes in, he has the potential to take the game away in the whiff of a breath -- that's how good he is. So, again with ball, he is very good with it, he is very handy, he can bowl at 85-87 mph, but also mix in the slower ones. Dinesh Karthik said.

(Image credits: AP/PTI)