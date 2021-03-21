Hardik Pandya Ready For India-England ODIs, Reveals Jinx The Team Wanted To Overcome

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has once again proved why his presence in the squad strengthens India's batting as well as bowling line-up. India in the series decider defeated England by 36 runs and clinched the series by 3-2 at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium on March 20.

Apart from skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's explosive fifty, the contribution from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped Team India to score 224 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Hardik Pandya was promoted up the border and this move worked as the all-rounder finished India's innings on a high note.

Hardik Pandya played an explosive innings of 39 runs off 17 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 2 sixes. This knock of Hardik Pandya comes at a time when the all-rounder had been struggling to make an impact in the series with the bat. The English bowlers in every match of the T20 came out with a clear plan of bowling short pitch length to India's all-rounder.

However, Pandya in the final match had few answers to the short balls by English fast bowlers. Pandya's first six came with the upper-cut shot on the ball of Jofra Archer and the second six came with the conventional pull shot on the balling of Chris Jordan.

Although Hardik struggled in the series with the bat, he contributed to the team with his bowling. In the fourth T20 match in which India defeated England by a narrow margin of 8 runs, Pandya had bowled an outstanding spell. In his spell of 4 overs, he only gave 16 runs and got 2 big wickets.

Now, Hardik Pandya is all set to express himself in the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series against England. Hardik Pandya on his Twitter handle shared some moments of the match:

Job done ðŸ†âœ… Congratulations #TeamIndia! Bring on the ODIs ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/a2dIlvkzL9 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 20, 2021

'I have been working on fine-tuning my action'

After the match, on being asked about how he is coping up with the role of an all-rounder following his injury, Pandya said, "I have been working on fine-tuning my action, but at the end of the day you are thinking of what kind of delivery you want to bowl, It's slightly difficult but I am coping really well. When I bat I think as a batsman and when I bowl I think as a bowler. Looking at the World Cup, in this series we wanted to try out a few things and also to break the jinx of batting first and winning, feels really great. The wicket allowed us to use more variations and make sure that the batsmen are not getting anything in their zone.

Now, the two-month-long England tour of India will end with three One Day Internationals (ODIs), starting from March 23, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

(Image Credits: @hardikpandya7/Twitter)