Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently opened up about his time away from international cricket and how he dealt with the backlash he received. Hardik, while speaking to the BCCI, stated that he put in a lot of effort during his time away from cricket. Hardik Pandya claimed that for four months, he woke up at 5 a.m. every day to train and went to bed by 9:30 p.m. The 28-year-old added that he is proud of the training regime he followed rigorously throughout the break.

Hardik also addressed his critics, stating that he never considered responding to them and instead focused on making a successful comeback for India. He admitted that he had to make a lot of sacrifices, but that the ultimate result was really fulfilling. Hardik made a strong comeback in the Indian Premier League, leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden title win in their inaugural season.

"A lot of things were said about me before I made a comeback. For me, it was never about giving them answers. I was proud of the process that I followed, no one knows exactly what I went through during the six months that I wasn't playing for the country," Hardik said.

"I got up at 5 am in the morning to make sure I trained and trained at 4 pm for the second time in a day to make sure I gave myself enough rest. I used to sleep at 9:30 pm every day for almost 4 months. A lot of sacrifices were made but for me, it was the battle that I had before playing the IPL. After seeing the results, it was very satisfying for me because I knew I have worked hard," he added.

Hardik Pandya's Team India return

Since his participation for India in the T20 World Cup in November last year, Pandya has been absent from the international stage. One of the key reasons for Pandya's prolonged absence from the team was his inability to bowl due to a back issue. Pandya, however, made a strong comeback to the national team during Thursday's opening T20I against South Africa. Pandya contributed to India's massive total with a quickfire 31 off 12 balls.

Despite Pandya's heroics with the bat, India lost the game to South Africa by 7 wickets. Pandya's Gujarat Titans teammate David Miller played a destructive role with the bat to help the Proteas win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The next match of the bilateral competition is scheduled to be played in Cuttack on June 11.

